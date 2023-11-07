3-Degree Guarantee
Israeli officer from Dunwoody killed in Jerusalem

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A member of the Israeli border police force with metro Atlanta roots has died as violence ramps up in the Middle East.

Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin grew up in Dunwoody. She moved to Israel in 2021.

According to Camp Ramah Darom, Lubin was critically injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem Monday morning.

Authorities reportedly killed her suspected attacker.

A Facebook video captured the last recording of Lubin before her passing.

Sgt. Lubin’s funeral is scheduled to be held Thursday morning at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

