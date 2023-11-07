Israeli officer from Dunwoody killed in Jerusalem

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A member of the Israeli border police force with metro Atlanta roots has died as violence ramps up in the Middle East.

Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin grew up in Dunwoody. She moved to Israel in 2021.

According to Camp Ramah Darom, Lubin was critically injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem Monday morning.

Authorities reportedly killed her suspected attacker.

A Facebook video captured the last recording of Lubin before her passing.

Sgt. Lubin’s funeral is scheduled to be held Thursday morning at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

