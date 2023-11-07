Man fights to get dog back from petsitter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is nothing quite like the bond between a man and his dog; for Joshua Garcia, his dog, Boi, is his best friend.

Three weeks ago, he said his dog was held by a pet sitter he connected with on the Rover app.

“I reach out and he is like things aren’t going so great. Your dog just bit my girlfriend and assistant,” Garcia said.

Garcia left his dog with a pet sitter while he was on vacation and was stunned when he received these photographs from the sitter of what appeared to be bite marks from his dog.

“I was like ‘oh no’ because he never had a history of biting. He is a very friendly dog. So, I was like if they’re telling me he did this, it must be true,” Garcia said.

Then, one thing led to another, and Garcia said the pet sitter wanted nearly a thousand dollars to cover medical costs.

“He told me he’s not releasing my dog until I pay him,” Garcia said.

So, Garcia said he paid $750 and filed a complaint with Rover. He also filed a police report. Initially, he said Rover failed to take action and would not issue a refund until Atlanta News First got involved.

Rover sent the following statement:

As pet parents ourselves, we can only begin to imagine how stressful this experience has been for Mr. Garcia-Barreto. Upon learning about this incident, our 24/7 Trust & Safety team conducted a thorough investigation of the situation. We have removed the pet sitter from our community and will issue a full refund to Mr. Garcia-Barreto. The safety of the pets and people in the Rover community is a top priority for our team. We require every pet care provider to pass a criminal background check provided by an industry-leading third party, in addition to passing a safety quiz and having their profile reviewed by our team before being approved to list their services on the platform. We also expect all community members to follow our Community Guidelines and will remove users who are not safe or appropriate for the platform. This experience is truly unusual. For additional context, over 500,000 services have been booked in the Atlanta area, with over 97% of reviews receiving 5 stars.

Atlanta attorney Jay Shipp said Rover ultimately recognized their responsibility.

“I would say that Rover recognized that he was an employee, they did their investigation, and they said, ‘Hey we’re legally responsible,’” Shipp said.

Atlanta News First checked with the Better Business Bureau and Rover has an A+ rating. We also contacted Rover and asked them for an on-camera comment regarding the matter and they declined.

