Man fights to get dog back from petsitter

By Adam Murphy
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is nothing quite like the bond between a man and his dog; for Joshua Garcia, his dog, Boi, is his best friend.

Three weeks ago, he said his dog was held by a pet sitter he connected with on the Rover app.

“I reach out and he is like things aren’t going so great.  Your dog just bit my girlfriend and assistant,” Garcia said.

Garcia left his dog with a pet sitter while he was on vacation and was stunned when he received these photographs from the sitter of what appeared to be bite marks from his dog.

“I was like ‘oh no’ because he never had a history of biting.  He is a very friendly dog.  So, I was like if they’re telling me he did this, it must be true,” Garcia said.

Then, one thing led to another, and Garcia said the pet sitter wanted nearly a thousand dollars to cover medical costs.

“He told me he’s not releasing my dog until I pay him,” Garcia said.

So, Garcia said he paid $750 and filed a complaint with Rover.  He also filed a police report.  Initially, he said Rover failed to take action and would not issue a refund until Atlanta News First got involved.

Rover sent the following statement:

Atlanta attorney Jay Shipp said Rover ultimately recognized their responsibility.

“I would say that Rover recognized that he was an employee, they did their investigation, and they said, ‘Hey we’re legally responsible,’” Shipp said.

Atlanta News First checked with the Better Business Bureau and Rover has an A+ rating.  We also contacted Rover and asked them for an on-camera comment regarding the matter and they declined.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

