Police: Forsyth County man arrested after fentanyl, other drugs found in home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Forsyth County man is facing a slew of drug charges after authorities responded to a medical emergency at his home.

On Friday, Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Flowery Branch Road.

When they got to the scene, deputies reportedly found two people who they said appeared to be suffering from a drug overdose. After administering Narcan, a medicine that quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, the patients were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. While responding to the residence, deputies alleged seeing illegal drugs in plain sight, which prompted investigators to later return to the home with a search warrant.

At the home, authorities said they found a large bag of white powder, which tested positive for fentanyl. Loose methamphetamine and marijuana were also found inside the house, according to investigators.

In total, the drug task force said it seized 290 grams of fentanyl, about 117 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun.

The owner of the home, 65-year-old James Hall, was arrested after being released from the hospital. Hall is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession or use of drug-related objects, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

