3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: Georgia Tech student robbed at gunpoint near student housing; police searching for suspects

This photo shows a male suspect who police say stole a scooter from a Georgia Tech location,...
This photo shows a male suspect who police say stole a scooter from a Georgia Tech location, who is possibly connected with the Peachtree Street armed robbery.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a Georgia Tech student near campus last month.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the victim was walking from student housing, southbound on West Peachtree Street, around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, when two men riding scooters pulled up to him.

Police said one of the suspects asked the student if he could use his phone for directions, and the student let him borrow it.

When the suspect refused to return the phone, the student tried to take it back, and one of the suspects “threatened him with a firearm and demanded the victim to let it go. The victim complied.”

The suspects were last seen leaving westbound on Spring Street.

Police arrived at 866 West Peachtree Street NW, a few blocks from The Mark Atlanta, the student housing building the student had recently left.

Investigators said a transaction of $500 was attempted from the student’s bank account, but the transaction didn’t go through.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

There’s a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests and indictments.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote....
Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections

Latest News

Video of Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin
Israeli officer from Dunwoody killed in Jerusalem
Troup Co. High School officials implement additional security following ‘violence rumors’
Troup Co. High School officials implement additional security following ‘predicted violence’ rumors
The scene of a shooting investigation near the campus of Georgia Gwinnett College in...
Man injured in shooting near Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville
Prosecutors allege a Gwinnett County teacher murdered a 2-year-old boy in November of 2020.
Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in 2020 death of 2-year-old