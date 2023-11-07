Police: Georgia Tech student robbed at gunpoint near student housing; police searching for suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a Georgia Tech student near campus last month.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the victim was walking from student housing, southbound on West Peachtree Street, around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, when two men riding scooters pulled up to him.

Police said one of the suspects asked the student if he could use his phone for directions, and the student let him borrow it.

When the suspect refused to return the phone, the student tried to take it back, and one of the suspects “threatened him with a firearm and demanded the victim to let it go. The victim complied.”

The suspects were last seen leaving westbound on Spring Street.

Police arrived at 866 West Peachtree Street NW, a few blocks from The Mark Atlanta, the student housing building the student had recently left.

Investigators said a transaction of $500 was attempted from the student’s bank account, but the transaction didn’t go through.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

There’s a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests and indictments.

