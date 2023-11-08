1 dead, 2 injured after accident on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta police say
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a traffic accident on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to Atlanta police.
According to police, the accident happened near 1598 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Police said a vehicle hit two pedestrians and a building. The driver died, and the two people hit were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
