1 dead, 2 injured after accident on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a traffic accident on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to Atlanta police.

According to police, the accident happened near 1598 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Police said a vehicle hit two pedestrians and a building. The driver died, and the two people hit were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

