1 dead, 2 injured after accident on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta police say

Crash scene at 1598 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.
Crash scene at 1598 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.(Atlanta News First)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a traffic accident on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to Atlanta police.

According to police, the accident happened near 1598 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Police said a vehicle hit two pedestrians and a building. The driver died, and the two people hit were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

