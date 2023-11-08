3-Degree Guarantee
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients

Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the individuals ran a network of brothels in high-end apartments in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia and advertised services on two websites that included pictures of women available that day and details such as their height and weight.

Authorities have not named the people believed to have bought services through the ring, and none of them have been charged. But Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy stressed that the investigation is in the early stages.

Authorities believe there were possibly hundreds of clients, including government contractors with security clearances, doctors, lawyers, elected officials, military officers, professors and executives at tech companies.

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to a wealthy and well-connected clientele, and business was booming, until today,” Levy said.

Charged in the case are Han “Hana” Lee 41, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, James Lee, 68, of Torrance, California and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Massachusetts. They are charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice others to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

An attorney for Han Lee declined to comment and an email seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Junmyung Lee. There was no attorney listed for James Lee in court records, and a message seeking comment was sent to a number listed as a relative.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

