4-year-old battling sickle cell disease looking for bone marrow donor
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four-year old Demon Evans and his mother, Octavia, spend a lot of time at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. It’s where he receives treatment for sickle cell disease, which he’s been battling since he was born.

“We’ve just been trying to fight the good fight,” Octavia said.

Sickle cell is a blood disorder that causes your body to make unhealthy red blood cells. It can be painful and also reduce life expectancy. But Demon’s doctor, Marianne Yee, says there is a cure: a bone marrow transplant.

“In order to find a person who might have your same bone marrow type, you might need to screen millions and millions of potential donors to find just one, or just a few, that might be a match for you,” Dr. Yee said.

Statistically, Dr. Yee says it’s even harder for black patients to find donors. That’s because only about 7% of the 9 million people on the national bone marrow registry are African American.

According to Be The Match, black patients diagnosed with blood cancers, sickle cell, and leukemia have only about a 29% chance of finding a match through the national registry, whereas white patients have about a 79% chance of matching.

“It’s really important for patients in need that they have a large number of options for us to screen of donors who might share their same race and ethnicity,” Dr. Yee said.

Last summer Octavia says she learned that Demon had matched with a donor through the national registry. But as they got closer to the day of the procedure, the donor stopped communicating with them.

“There was no response for whatever reason with the donor. And of course, it was like heartbreaking,” Octavia said.

Now, they’re back to square one.

Octavia says now she’s doing her best to advocate for her son and other sickle cell patients across the country.

“We’re just adjusting. Keeping the hope alive. And I just want to advocate and inform and encourage those, especially of the African American community, to just be donors for African American kids,” Octavia said.

If you are interested in becoming part of the national bone marrow registry, click HERE.

