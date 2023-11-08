Atlanta arts community rallies around California man battling kidney disease

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The metro Atlanta arts community is rallying around a California man who’s battling end-stage renal disease. They are holding an art show to help shed light on the importance of registering as an organ donor.

Vy Tran isn’t letting a diagnosis of end-stage renal disease hold him back. While his kidneys stopped working three years ago, he still manages to participate in friendly boxing matches at his local gym. But at home, his bedroom looks more like a hospital room, outfitted with an at-home dialysis machine that he needs to be hooked up to for up to twelve hours a day.

Tran, who lives in California, is on the kidney donor registry, but he’s also using social media and a network of friends from all over the country in hopes of finding a match.

“The artists that are participating in this event are so incredibly talented. The fact that they were OK with doing it and sharing the spotlight with me means a lot,” said Vy Tran.

On Sunday, more than 35 artists will participate in The Gift of Life: Art for a Life-saving Match art show at the Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee. Many of them are donating some of their works of art to help Tran offset medical costs.

“Art should give back. Art should give back to the community. It should give back to individual people,” said Lynn Hatcher, a local artist. “I’ve donated paintings before and they’ve always sold, and it makes me feel great that somebody wants it in their home, and it gives back to them in their home, and gives back to the cause.”

The art show is being organized by SPS Productions. Founder Polina Williams met Tran years ago at a comic con convention. They’ve stayed in touch ever since.

“He’s one of those people you meet, even for a short amount of time, that makes an impact on your life,” said Polina Williams, founder of SPS Productions.

Tran says he’s overwhelmed by Williams’ support and from all the Atlanta artists he’s never even met.

“It’s pretty humbling, pretty amazing stuff,” said Tran.

The Gift of Life: Art for a Life-saving Match art show is slated for Sunday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee.

You can learn more about becoming an organ donor by visiting this website – and you can learn more about becoming a living organ donor by visiting this website.

