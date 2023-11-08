3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta arts community rallies around California man battling kidney disease

The Gift of Life: Art for a Life-saving Match art show is slated for this Sunday afternoon.
The metro Atlanta arts community is rallying around a California man who’s battling end-stage renal disease.
By Don Shipman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The metro Atlanta arts community is rallying around a California man who’s battling end-stage renal disease. They are holding an art show to help shed light on the importance of registering as an organ donor.

Vy Tran isn’t letting a diagnosis of end-stage renal disease hold him back. While his kidneys stopped working three years ago, he still manages to participate in friendly boxing matches at his local gym. But at home, his bedroom looks more like a hospital room, outfitted with an at-home dialysis machine that he needs to be hooked up to for up to twelve hours a day.

Tran, who lives in California, is on the kidney donor registry, but he’s also using social media and a network of friends from all over the country in hopes of finding a match.

“The artists that are participating in this event are so incredibly talented. The fact that they were OK with doing it and sharing the spotlight with me means a lot,” said Vy Tran.

On Sunday, more than 35 artists will participate in The Gift of Life: Art for a Life-saving Match art show at the Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee. Many of them are donating some of their works of art to help Tran offset medical costs.

“Art should give back. Art should give back to the community. It should give back to individual people,” said Lynn Hatcher, a local artist. “I’ve donated paintings before and they’ve always sold, and it makes me feel great that somebody wants it in their home, and it gives back to them in their home, and gives back to the cause.”

The art show is being organized by SPS Productions. Founder Polina Williams met Tran years ago at a comic con convention. They’ve stayed in touch ever since.

“He’s one of those people you meet, even for a short amount of time, that makes an impact on your life,” said Polina Williams, founder of SPS Productions.

Tran says he’s overwhelmed by Williams’ support and from all the Atlanta artists he’s never even met.

“It’s pretty humbling, pretty amazing stuff,” said Tran.

The Gift of Life: Art for a Life-saving Match art show is slated for Sunday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee.

You can learn more about becoming an organ donor by visiting this website – and you can learn more about becoming a living organ donor by visiting this website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Georgia voting sticker
Here’s everything you need to know about municipal elections across metro Atlanta
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote....
Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections
Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.
Decatur woman found guilty of shooting and killing neighbor
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV

Latest News

Hotel clerk shot by guest in Cobb County.
Police: Cobb County hotel guest shot employee, then returned to room
A man and woman were shot overnight, and Gwinnett County police are looking for the man...
Two people shot outside home in Gwinnett County
The metro Atlanta arts community is rallying around a California man who’s battling end-stage...
Atlanta arts community rallies around California man battling kidney disease
Gov. Kemp just renewed Georgia's gas tax suspension to help with high food and travel costs...
Gov. Kemp renews State of Emergency, extending gas tax suspension in Georgia