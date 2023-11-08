Atlanta man who allegedly brought gun to U.S. Capitol grounds facing multiple charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man faces more than 10 charges after he allegedly carried a gun into a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Ahmir Lavon Merrell was charged in D.C. Superior Court with assault on a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and more.

U.S. Capitol Police said Merrell is a registered sex offender. Charging documents show he was convicted on a felony count of cruelty to children in 2019.

Merrell also had an outstanding warrant out of Fulton County when he was arrested Tuesday, according to court documents.

Police said he was found in Lower Senate Park in the Capitol area with an AR-style pistol. Carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

The charging documents say Merrell refused to comply with lawful orders when police confronted him and told officers, “For you to get this gun from me, you are going to have to kill me.”

Police said an officer hit him with a stun gun to subdue him.

The documents say Merrell was put in handcuffs and said, “Why didn’t you shoot me, you should have killed me.”

Officers said Tuesday it’s possible Merrell may suffer from mental health issues.

Police said they recovered a sealed box from a bag Merrell was carrying, which reportedly contained several rounds. The pistol he had was also loaded, they added.

Merrell told officers he obtained the pistol in Georgia, according to the charging documents. He also said he spent the night before sleeping in the Congressional Heights metro station in Washington, D.C.

He’s scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.

