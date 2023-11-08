3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta man who allegedly brought gun to U.S. Capitol grounds facing multiple charges

Police said the man was walking around a park near the U.S. Capitol with a gun.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man faces more than 10 charges after he allegedly carried a gun into a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Ahmir Lavon Merrell was charged in D.C. Superior Court with assault on a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and more.

U.S. Capitol Police said Merrell is a registered sex offender. Charging documents show he was convicted on a felony count of cruelty to children in 2019.

Merrell also had an outstanding warrant out of Fulton County when he was arrested Tuesday, according to court documents.

Police said he was found in Lower Senate Park in the Capitol area with an AR-style pistol. Carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Gun allegedly carried by Ahmir Lavon Merrell
Gun allegedly carried by Ahmir Lavon Merrell(United States Capitol Police)

The charging documents say Merrell refused to comply with lawful orders when police confronted him and told officers, “For you to get this gun from me, you are going to have to kill me.”

Police said an officer hit him with a stun gun to subdue him.

The documents say Merrell was put in handcuffs and said, “Why didn’t you shoot me, you should have killed me.”

Officers said Tuesday it’s possible Merrell may suffer from mental health issues.

Police said they recovered a sealed box from a bag Merrell was carrying, which reportedly contained several rounds. The pistol he had was also loaded, they added.

Merrell told officers he obtained the pistol in Georgia, according to the charging documents. He also said he spent the night before sleeping in the Congressional Heights metro station in Washington, D.C.

He’s scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Georgia voting sticker
Here’s everything you need to know about municipal elections across metro Atlanta
Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.
Decatur woman found guilty of shooting and killing neighbor
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote....
Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done

Latest News

CBS business analyst Jill Schlesinger helps you navigate open enrollment for health care plans.
Navigating health care open enrollment
The principal of a DeKalb County middle school said the school was put on lockdown Wednesday...
DeKalb County middle school locked down after student with weapon reported, school leaders say
ANF+ RECORDING
Voters decide on Atlanta Board of Education seats
ANF+ RECORDING
Voters decide on Atlanta Board of Education seats