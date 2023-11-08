Atlanta Open tennis tournament ending after next year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Open tennis tournament is ending after next year, organizers announced Wednesday.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said in a statement that the “July 2024 Atlanta Open will be the final iteration of the tournament.”

The ATP “will retire the Atlanta Open and five other 250-level sanctions” in 2025 “as a result of 500-level upgrades to tournaments in Dallas, Texas, Doha, Qatar, and Munich, Germany.”

The summer U.S. Open Series tournament has featured men’s tennis players in singles and doubles competitions since its founding in 2010.

Around 40,000 fans attend the tournament at Atlantic Station, bringing “an estimated economic impact of $10.3 million to Atlanta,” the ATP said.

“The 2024 Atlanta Open will be a celebration of past champions and the great 15-year run of the tournament, giving us a chance to honor and celebrate the tremendous support we’ve received from the city, the tennis community, and local universities over the years,” Peter Lebedevs, Atlanta Open tournament director, said in a statement. “We’re thankful for the wonderful memories we’ve made in Atlanta and are working to return in some capacity and bring professional tennis back to this great city.”

