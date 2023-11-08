ATLUTD beats Columbus Crew to force a deciding Match 3

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta United defeated Columbus Crew in their second match of the first-round of the MLS playoffs.

Atlanta United evened out the best-of-three series with a 4-2 win over Columbus Tuesday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They enter Match 3 tied 1-1 in the series.

It was clubs fourth meeting this season. Columbus won the last meeting and the first match of the series by shutting out Atlanta, 2-0.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the first goal of the night. He also had two assists. He’s scored 18 goals for Atlanta United this season. He was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year last week.

Xande Silva, Edwin Mosquera and Thiago Almada also scored goals for ATLUTD.

Almada was suspended for the first postseason match after receiving a red card in the regular-season finale. He’s made four goals and six assists over the last 11 matches. He was named MLS Young Player of the Year on Monday.

A deciding Match 3 is Sunday night at 7PM from Columbus.

The winner moves on to a conference semifinal knockout match against either Orlando City or Nashville SC.

