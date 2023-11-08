3-Degree Guarantee
Attorneys sound alarm after training center RICO defendants see delays in jail processing

By Patrick Quinn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday afternoon, thirty of the sixty-one defendants charged with violating the state’s RICO act remained at the Fulton County Jail, waiting to be processed out on bond.

Atlanta New First checked the jail log at 12:30 p.m.

“Sixty-one more people the jail does not need, so I pray for all their safety while they wait there while Records [office] inputs numbers. It shouldn’t take this long,” said Rachel Kaufman, Atlanta criminal defense attorney representing 24-year-old Nadja Geier.

Dozens of defendants slept at the jail on Tuesday evening awaiting to be processed out on a consent bond.

This processing delay is in sharp contrast to the experience of former president Donald Trump, who was booked into and out of the jail within half an hour on August 24, for the same RICO charge.

“The average person that gets booked into Fulton County will not be treated with value, as though their lives have value, as though their time has value,” said Kaufman, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday.

On Monday, Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams said she had been in coordination with the Sheriff’s Office to ensure a smooth booking process.

“I understand they are handling these cases pretty efficiently,” said Judge Adams, during the arraignment.

Adams instructed all defendants who had not turned themselves in on the RICO charge to do so within 24 hours of the Monday hearing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 43 people booked themselves in by Tuesday.

Fifteen individuals reached a deal on a consent bond and were processed out of the jail prior to the Monday hearing, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“It’s been quite frustrating considering how much effort was expended to avoid this. There’s no reason this was such a debacle,” said Joshua Schiffer, defense attorney representing 36-year-old Katie Kloth.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office about the delays.

As of 2:30 p.m., seven defendants had not paid bond, according to Natalie Ammons, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

In addition, Ammons said two defendants had warrants and were not guaranteed release.

She said 19 were set to be released after pre-trial interviews. An additional four were set to be cleared for release.

By 5 p.m., nine people were listed to still be in the County’s custody.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Attorney General’s Office said they reached consent bonds with most individuals.

“Some did not receive the reduction they had wanted due to individual criminal histories, facts of the case, or potential risk of flight,” said Kara Richardson, spokesperson for AG Chris Carr’s office.

Kaufman believed delays were mainly caused by inefficiencies at the jail.

“The people that are going to be punished whether they’re innocent or guilty are they people who are charged,” said Kaufman.

