Cobb County man gets life sentence for rape, prosecutors say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Prosecutors said Wednesday that a Cobb County man convicted of rape last month was sentenced to life in prison.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced the sentence for 34-year-old Corley Willis in a statement, saying his office “commends the jury for their thorough consideration, emphasizing the seriousness of adult rape, one of the most underreported crimes.”

Corley Willis was found guilty in late October of raping a woman at a Kennesaw apartment on April 7, 2022. The district attorney said Willis and the victim had consensual sex earlier that night, but when she wanted to stop, Willis “turned violent” and “forced the victim back to her bedroom where he raped her.”

Willis was arrested in August 2022. The trial included DNA evidence tying Willis to the crime, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney said if you or anyone you know has been assaulted, to please call 911 or contact LiveSafe Resources at (770) 427-2902 or www.livesaferesources.org.

