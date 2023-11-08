DeKalb County man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend, shooting officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County man was sentenced to life in prison plus 65 years for killing his girlfriend and shooting a police officer in 2019.

Otis Dennis Walker, 32, shot and killed Aleka Simmons, 27, Aug. 1, 2019. Walker also shot Officer Derek Nunn, who responded to the shooting.

According to the district attorney’s office, Walker shot and killed Simmons in the “early morning hours” of Aug. 1. Earlier that night, Simmons had called 911 saying “This is Aleka Simmons […] if anything happens to me…” before arguing with Walker and “Are you threatening me? You’re gonna kill me?”

Later that night, Walker’s mother went to his bedroom and offered to give Simmons a ride, according to the district attorney’s office. Walker told his mother Simmons wanted to talk to the police before closing the door and shooting Simmons.

Walker’s mother ran to a neighbor’s house with two children to call 911. When police arrived, Walker shot 19 rounds at officers, hitting Nunn.

Simmons was found dead in the bedroom from a gunshot wound to the chest. Nunn survived his injuries.

According to the district attorney’s office, Walker claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot Simmons and that he shot at the ground near officers to provoke them into killing him. The district attorney’s office said shots fired by Walker hit the second floor of a nearby house.

Walker was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.