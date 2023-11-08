3-Degree Guarantee
DeKalb County middle school locked down after student with weapon reported, school leaders say

The principal of a DeKalb County middle school said the school was put on lockdown Wednesday after reports of a student with a weapon.
The principal of a DeKalb County middle school said the school was put on lockdown Wednesday after reports of a student with a weapon.(Pixabay)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County middle school was on lockdown Wednesday after somebody reported a student had a weapon on campus, the school’s principal said in a statement.

Tucker Middle School administrators were told about the weapon before school started, according to the statement. A school resource officer reportedly took the weapon. The school did not disclose what the weapon was.

“Bringing a weapon of any form to school has serious consequences,” Principal Deborah Satterfield said. “I encourage families to use this incident as an example of the importance of our ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign by telling a parent or staff member any time they suspect there may be an unsafe situation at school. "

The incident is one of several in metro Atlanta so far this school year. In August, a 15-year-old was arrested after police said he brought a handgun to Marietta High School. A few days later, officials said a Wesley International Academy student was found with a gun and knife.

An Atlanta News First Investigates project inspected grant applications submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice from metro Atlanta school districts, showing many district officials fear their schools may not be equipped to respond to emergencies.

RELATED: Public records reveal security concerns of metro Atlanta school leaders

