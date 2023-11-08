3-Degree Guarantee
Doctors say breast implants helped save man’s life during double lung transplant

Doctors say breast implants played a crucial role in saving a man's life who had severe lung damage. (Source: Northwestern Medicine)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (CNN) - Doctors say breast implants were key in saving a 34-year-old man’s life.

Earlier this year, Davey Bauer’s lungs essentially stopped working.

Bauer was active, but he was a smoker. He switched to vaping in 2014 thinking it was a healthier alternative.

But both smoking and vaping can leave lung tissue inflamed, making the organ more susceptible to infection, according to medical experts.

Bauer’s condition worsened so much that doctors determined his only hope was a double lung transplant.

He was transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, but he was too sick for the transplant, and more time was needed to find a donor.

Surgeons removed his lungs and waited for the infection to clear and for donor lungs to become available.

But in the meantime, doctors needed to keep Bauer’s heart intact.

That’s where the breast implants came in. They placed the implants inside his chest cavity to temporarily keep the heart where it was supposed to be because the human heart tends to be “floppy.”

Just a few days later, surgeons removed the placeholder breast implants and inserted the donor’s lungs.

The team at Northwestern told his family that it was by far one of the most complex cases they had ever seen.

Bauer was released from the hospital in September and is continuing with therapy at a rehab facility.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

