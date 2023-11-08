3-Degree Guarantee
Early votes show DeKalb County is in favor of both special purpose sales taxes

The majority of DeKalb County voters are in favor of keeping two separate special-purpose sales taxes in place.
By Tori Cooper
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the results begin to roll in, it appears the majority of DeKalb County voters are in favor of keeping two separate special-purpose sales taxes in place.

The Special Purpose Local Option 1% Sales Tax (SPLOST) is a financing method for funding capital improvement projects like parks, schools, roads, and other public facilities and infrastructure items.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said the SPLOST is expected to generate $850 million for capital projects over the course of the next six years.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, 29% of precincts had reported in DeKalb County. 75.08% of voters were in favor of keeping the SPLOST and 24.92% voted no on the measure.

The other special purpose tax is the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST) which lowers property taxes for homeowners who qualify for a homestead exemption.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said that the EHOST would save property owners in DeKalb County $1 billion over the next six years.

77.03% of voters were in favor of keeping the EHOST and 22.97% voted no on the measure.

For the past six years, taxpayers in DeKalb County have been paying into the EHOST and the SPLOST taxes but both special purpose taxes expire in 2024 and need voter approval in order to remain in place for the next six years.

It’s also important to note that the EHOST can’t pass without the SPLOST and vice versa.

Voters we spoke to were in favor of both.

“The EHOST I voted yes, because I did want to lower my property taxes and for the SPLOST I voted yes also because I wanted money for infrastructure such as roads and libraries,” DeKalb County voter John Frank said.

The other ballot item that drew voters to the polls is the Brookhaven mayoral race.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, John Park is leading the polls with 46.01% of the vote. Lauren Kiefer had 27.82% and Mark Douglas Frost had 24.78% percent of the vote.

We spoke to voters who were in favor of two of the top leading candidates.

“Lauen Kiefer, I think we needed more women in every sector of society, especially in politics. They have a more calming demeanor, they can get things done, and they know how to negotiate so she’s my choice,” DeKalb County voter Ruby Beserrn said.

“Brookhaven in general has been a very well-run city and John Park was part of the city council and a very major supporter of the green belts that we’ve put in here. In the last seven years that I’ve lived here our property values have gone through the roof,” DeKalb County voter Bob Zorich said.

For updated results on all DeKalb County Elections, you can click here: Election Results | DeKalb County GA

