3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A petroleum plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, the Precinct 2 Constable reported via social media.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black smoke and flames.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene, and a nearby road has been shut down.

Residents in a five-mile area around the plant have been told to shelter in place, and a nearby private school has been evacuated, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said via social media.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Georgia voting sticker
Here’s everything you need to know about municipal elections across metro Atlanta
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote....
Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections
Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.
Decatur woman found guilty of shooting and killing neighbor
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
Family of 19-year-old mother who died in shooting near GSU hires attorney to investigate
FILE - The Atlanta skyline stands in the background as Ryan Harrison, right, plays against...
Atlanta Open tennis tournament ending after next year
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects seen using backhoe to break through convenience store’s bulletproof glass for ATM