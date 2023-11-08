First Alert Forecast: Near record heat continues today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have another beautiful and warm day in store for today.

After a chilly start in the mid 40s to low 50s, highs will quickly climb into the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We start to see some changes tomorrow as clouds build in ahead of our next weather system. Thursday with feature mostly cloudy skies, with highs still warm near 80.

Friday a cold front begins to approach, which will lead to a chance for rain, especially for the second half of the day.

The weekend still looks tricky, but showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday with Sunday potentially being the wetter of the two.

Highs will be much cooler for the weekend going from the 80s this week into the low 60s through the weekend and into the start of next week.

The weather will dry to start next week after a slightly unsettled weekend.

Dry and warm today and tomorrow before rain chances return to the forecast Friday through the weekend. Temperatures go back into the 60s by Saturday. (ANF)

