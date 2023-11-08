First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably warm temperatures return Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Gorgeous conditions remain across north Georgia this afternoon -- temperatures have reached the upper 70s/lower 80s. A light south breeze and a few more clouds will keep temperatures a few degrees warmer through the overnight.

Near record temperatures are possible again Thursday as our current forecast calls for temperatures to climb to 78° tomorrow afternoon. The record high for tomorrow is 80° set back in 2005. A cold front will slide through our area Friday and bring a few showers into the region. The rain looks to be intermittent, with the northwestern corner of the state picking up on rain in the morning and pulses of showers possible through the afternoon and evening.

Moisture will stick around through the weekend. A FIRST ALERT is in place for cold rain Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 50s across most of our area.

