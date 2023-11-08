3-Degree Guarantee
Gas leak closes Dresden Drive in DeKalb County

Crews responded to the ruptured gas line at 12:47 p.m.
Crews responded to the ruptured gas line at 12:47 p.m.(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Reports of a gas leak prompted the closure of Dresden Drive in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb Fire Department, Dresden Drive is closed between Apple Valley Road and Fernwood Circle after crews responded to the ruptured gas line at 12:47 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates as we learn more.

