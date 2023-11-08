Gas leak closes Dresden Drive in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Reports of a gas leak prompted the closure of Dresden Drive in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb Fire Department, Dresden Drive is closed between Apple Valley Road and Fernwood Circle after crews responded to the ruptured gas line at 12:47 p.m.

