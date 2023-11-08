3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia company makes ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023′ List

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are some things that bring you back to yourself. There are some things that bring you out of your own problems into someone else’s world. There are some things that do both.

Baking started as a way for Kyri to work through her divorce by doing something good for someone else.

“It is not just a cookie, it has a mission,” said Dr. Kyri Mosley, founder of Kyri’s Kookies.

Years later, when Kyri was told she had an aggressive and deadly cancer, baking became a healing thing, working her out of her fear and into a world she could mold and shape.

“I know that cookies saved my life. I couldn’t walk but he would push me up in a chair to the prep kitchen and I would bake,” said Dr. Mosley.

She has been selling her cookies for about two years now and has one brick-and-mortar store in Dallas, Georgia. She said the Change Starts Here Initiative through Hyatt was a major opportunity for the small business.

“We have gone from three hotels when we opened our brick and mortar here on New Year’s Eve to now, over 30 hotels across the country,” said Dr. Mosley.

The company has continued to grow and expand and now, Kyri’s Kookies has made Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 List! Kyri took a gamble and dropped off her cookies at one of the offices, and a member of Oprah’s team reached back out!

“My team we are so excited. We are so honored, we just want to make her proud,” said Dr. Mosley, “I know that my remaining days will be making cookies and making people happy and I am excited about it.”

Product photos taken by Lauren Liz Photo

