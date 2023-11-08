3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Giakoumakis, Almada help Atlanta United force deciding game in best-of-3 series with Crew

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (10) celebrates his goal against Columbus Crew during...
Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (10) celebrates his goal against Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Giorgos Giakoumakis had a goal and two assists and Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2 on Tuesday night to force a deciding game in the best-of-three series.

Atlanta (14-9-12) snapped a four-game winless stretch to continue its MLS playoff run at Columbus (16-10-9) on Sunday — with the winner clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Giakoumakis, who was named the MLS newcomer of the year with 17 goals, opened the scoring in the 38th minute. Giakoumakis was left alone inside the box and headed home Brooks Lennon’s bending cross.

Columbus star Cucho Hernández, who scored both of the Crew’s goals in their win on Wednesday, answered seven minutes later to tie it at 1-all. But Atlanta took a 2-1 lead into the break after Xande Silva scored in stoppage time, off an assist by Giakoumakis.

Edwin Mosquera and Thiago Almada each scored five-minutes apart late in the second half for a 4-1 lead. Columbus forward Max Arfsten capped the scoring in second-half stoppage time.

The Crew lost for the first time in their last five visits to Atlanta. Columbus has not won any of its last 16 road matches in the MLS playoffs, last recording an away postseason win in the 2002 quarterfinals at San Jose.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Georgia voting sticker
Here’s everything you need to know about municipal elections across metro Atlanta
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote....
Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections
Voters across Fulton County will be deciding several different municipal races. Election Day is...
Everything you need to know about the Fulton County municipal elections
Cleveland Broadie's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of intentionally spreading HIV

Latest News

Gonzalo Pineda, entrenador de Atlanta United (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ATLUTD beats Columbus Crew to force a deciding Match 3
North Gwinnett Football
High School Football: Rivalry renewed for 27th time in Norcross vs. North Gwinnett
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis covers his face as Columbus Crew players, right, celebrate...
Cucho Hernández scores 2 goals to help Crew beat Atlanta United 2-0 in MLS playoffs