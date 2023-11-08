Jewish Georgians snubbed by Senator Ossoff after demanding he call for ceasefire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jewish Georgians met outside of Senator Jon Ossoff’s office on Wednesday to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

They started chanting and singing phrases like “ceasefire now.” They held signs calling for a ceasefire and another with “Our grief is not your weapon.”

They were not welcome inside his office or on the property. When police and property managers moved them out of Atlantic Station, the crowd shouted “Shame on you Ossoff.”

Clara Green is one of the members of the Jewish Voice for Peace. She said she campaigned for Ossoff last election cycle. She wore a shirt that said “not in our name.”

“Carrying out a genocide in the Jewish name in the Jewish faith does not make Jews any safer,” said Green.

A spokesperson for Senator Ossoff’s team shared, “Sen. Ossoff and our office always welcome constituents to engage with our office. Our team is standing by to assist constituents with any need and ensure their voices are heard.”

