Man and woman shot in driveway, suspected shooter on the run, Gwinnett police say

A man and woman were shot overnight, and Gwinnett County police are looking for the man suspected of pulling the trigger.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man and woman were shot overnight, and Gwinnett County police are looking for the man suspected of pulling the trigger.

It happened at a home on Dayspring Trace in unincorporated Lawrenceville around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say officers were responding to a domestic dispute call when they heard gunshots and saw a man take off in a vehicle as they approached.

The man and woman were found shot in the driveway. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are still trying to identify the shooter, but they believe he was known to the victims.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

