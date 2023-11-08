3-Degree Guarantee
Nearly 300K Georgia residents enrolled in Biden’s student loan repayment program, data shows

SAVE plan
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 5 million student loan borrowers have been enrolled in the Biden administration’s SAVE plan, according to a new report published by the U.S. Department of Education.

The program helps single borrowers earning less than $32,800 per year or families of four making less than $67,000 by reducing their repayment to as little as $0 while protecting them from growing interest — as long as they make their monthly payment on time. On Monday, the White House said an estimated 5.5 million borrowers across all congressional districts are signed up.

READ: About 305,000 student loan borrowers got monthly bills with the wrong amount

“The SAVE Plan will significantly cut monthly bills for most borrowers, reduce loan default, and ensure that student loans don’t need to come before life necessities,” said Department of Education Under Secretary James Kvaal. “With nearly 5.5 million people enrolled after only two months, it’s clear how much borrowers need a plan like SAVE. President Biden and our Administration remain committed to giving borrowers breathing room on their monthly payments and ensuring student loans aren’t a barrier to opportunity.”

Data shows that about 75 percent of SAVE borrowers are also Pell Grant recipients. The grant is awarded to undergraduate students who “display exceptional financial need.”

About 296,500 Georgia residents are signed up for SAVE, according to the report.

The Biden administration said it is currently in the process of proposing revisions to repayment regulations that would widen the pool of borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness.

“Under President Biden, the Department created the SAVE Plan so that young people and working families can climb the economic ladder without unaffordable student loan debt weighing them down,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

