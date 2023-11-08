O’Charley’s closure impacts family living in hotel

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bad news for fans of dinner rolls and free pie lovers, O’Charley’s has shut the doors on its Griffin and Cumming locations. Representatives said they closed those locations on Monday.

One woman said it’s hitting hard for her family tonight. The woman said there was no warning for employees, which may make it difficult for some to pay their bills.

“I mean, you saw people crying. People that were mad. People walk out of the meeting. It was an emotional morning,” said Marie Roberts.

Roberts said on Monday, she went with her husband to the location for a meeting, as they were handing out severances.

Her husband is a shift lead and has worked there for a year and a half. She said the restaurant gave her husband a $250 severance, canceled insurance and is not paying out PTO funds.

“He’s the main financial keeper for our house and we’ve got the two kids, the three-year-old and the five-month-old and just the thought that we might end up on the street because of their decision--really, it got to me,” Roberts said. “And then the other part that got to me is those people that work there are our family. We are not from here. We don’t have family down here,” she said.

Roberts said they have been living in a hotel since last September, as her husband’s wages were not enough.

“I’ve had to rely on a church to help us, and I’m not proud of that. I’m really not. We don’t get food stamps or WIC or anything. So that was a hard hit in that position too,” Roberts said.

She said when her husband told her, she broke down.

“First things that [run] through your head is, how are we going to pay for formula, diapers and rent. What are we going to do? This was out of the blue. There were no clues,” Roberts said.

The following statement was issued by W. Craig Barber, O’Charley’s CEO:

Like many brands in the casual dining space, we have faced unprecedented disruptions to our business over the last few years. Based on a variety of these industry challenges and the current macro-economic environment, we closed these O’Charley’s locations as of November 6. It is always a difficult decision to close a store, but the decision aligns with a variety of actions to ensure we continue to thrive as a brand. The O’Charley’s brand is proud to have been the place for great food and good times for more than 50 years and we look forward to continuing this legacy for the next 50. We appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team. We are working with these team members now to relocate any to another store if they are able, as well as helping those who may need new employment. We encourage our guests to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest.

Roberts said she knows other families are impacted too.

“My point for doing this, I don’t want O’Charleys to hurt somebody else and their family,” Roberts said. “We partially saw it coming but it was out of the blue and they didn’t do it just here,” she said.

She said her husband has been going out looking for another job.

“He had to go out today to try to get another job. They said that we could transfer, or he could transfer. But we don’t have a vehicle so, how is that supposed to be possible? That’s not a possibility,” Roberts said.

She said she wishes they were properly notified.

“I think they should’ve talked it over more with managers and have the managers talk it over with the shift leads and kind of let them know where they were all at,” she said.

Now, she wants answers not just for her family, but others.

“You need to understand that it’s affecting everyone,” Roberts said. “Understand how this affects everybody. That it’s not just about y’all making money, but it’s about the families that got affected in this. You’re not able to pay rent or pay for food or live,” she added.

A representative for O’Charley’s said six locations still remain open in Georgia.

