Police search for 13-year-old missing girl in Stone Mountain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday in Stone Mountain.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Maria was last seen leaving her home near 700 Holly Hedge.

Maria is around 5 foot, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Maria was last seen wearing black, the department said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maria is asked to call 770-724-7710 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.