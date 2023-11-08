3-Degree Guarantee
Uniquely-designed Chick-fil-A to open near Ponce City Market next fall

Chick-fil-A will open a new location on Ponce de Leon Avenue in fall 2024, it announced.
Chick-fil-A will open a new location on Ponce de Leon Avenue in fall 2024, it announced.(Chick-fil-A, Inc.)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Ponce de Leon Avenue next fall, the fast food giant said — but it won’t look like any Chick-fil-A you’ve seen before.

Renderings show the building with a brown brick exterior, large gridded windows and no drive-thru lanes. The new look helps the restaurant blend into the historic district’s architectural style.

“The locally owned and operated restaurant will be designed to fit seamlessly into the walkability of the neighborhood, allowing Guests to walk directly to the location and dine-in or carry out their meal with ease,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

The new location will be close to Ponce City Market and another Chick-fil-A at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Boulevard, which opened in June.

More than 180 Chick-fil-As are scattered across the metro Atlanta area, the company said.

