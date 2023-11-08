Uniquely-designed Chick-fil-A to open near Ponce City Market next fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Ponce de Leon Avenue next fall, the fast food giant said — but it won’t look like any Chick-fil-A you’ve seen before.

Renderings show the building with a brown brick exterior, large gridded windows and no drive-thru lanes. The new look helps the restaurant blend into the historic district’s architectural style.

“The locally owned and operated restaurant will be designed to fit seamlessly into the walkability of the neighborhood, allowing Guests to walk directly to the location and dine-in or carry out their meal with ease,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

The new location will be close to Ponce City Market and another Chick-fil-A at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Boulevard, which opened in June.

RELATED: Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A opens on Ponce in Midtown

More than 180 Chick-fil-As are scattered across the metro Atlanta area, the company said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.