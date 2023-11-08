3-Degree Guarantee
Woman stops her weekly bridge game to celebrate 102nd birthday

Maxine Eastland of Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd...
Maxine Eastland of Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd birthday.(Brookdale Senior Living)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Maxine Eastland, the dedicated scorekeeper, said she loves playing cards but agreed to take a break to celebrate her special day with her daughter and friends.

When asked her secret to longevity, Eastland said, “I couldn’t tell you. I just enjoy life,” adding that she drinks a glass of white wine every day.

According to Brookdale Senior Living, Eastland’s late husband was in the Air Force during World War II, so they moved around a lot, including time spent stationed in Germany.

“Maxine is an inspiration to all of us,” the senior living facility said. “She is always happy and so positive to be around.”

