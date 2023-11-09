18-year-old gets life sentence for murdering girl in Marietta to join street gang, prosecutors say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a girl to death in the woods in Marietta in 2020 as part of an initiation into the MS-13 street gang, prosecutors said.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced Wednesday that Brayan Rivas received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 20 years after pleading guilty to malice murder and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

On April 8, 2020, Marietta police arrived at the Roswell Road area in Marietta after getting a call about a missing teenage girl.

Prosecutors said investigators found the girl was with a teenage boy, and Rivas had confronted them when they were going to an area store.

Rivas tried to start a fight with the boy and threatened him and the girl with a knife, the district attorney said.

The boy escaped on Rivas’ bike and Rivas then chased the girl into the woods behind apartments at 1805 Roswell Road and stabbed her to death, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Rivas at first told police he saw two others kill the girl, but in “a subsequent letter obtained by law enforcement that the defendant mailed from jail, he confessed to killing the juvenile female and admitted his intention to also kill the male.”

Searches of Rivas’ phone, social media and home “revealed associations with the MS-13 criminal street gang,” and his motive “is believed to be that the defendant wanted to obtain membership in MS-13 by committing the killing.”

Prosecutors said investigators found the knife Rivas used at his home, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the victim’s DNA was on the weapon.

“This was one of the most heinous and senseless murders that I have ever worked,” Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler said in a statement. “The loss of any loved one is tragic, but the loss of a child to such a senseless violent act is immeasurable. I only hope that the family has some peace knowing that the man responsible will spend the rest of his days behind bars.”

