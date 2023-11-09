Another poll shows President Joe Biden in Peach State peril

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six new Emerson College statewide polls show President Joe Biden trailing his predecessor, Donald Trump in five of six likely battleground states in the 2024 presidential election, including Georgia, where Trump is leading Biden by seven points.

The other states surveyed were Arizona (Trump 43% | Biden 41%); Pennsylvania (Trump 46% | Biden 43%); Nevada (Trump 46% | Biden 39%); Wisconsin (Trump 44% | Biden 43%); and Michigan (Biden 43% | Trump 41%).

Each state included a sample of 1,000 voters, for a total of 6,000 in six states, with subsets of likely voters. The polls’ margins of error is plus/minus 3%.

“Biden is generally underperforming his 2020 support with voters under 30, whereas Trump has locked in his support with middle-aged voters,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “Likely voters under 30 break for Biden over Trump by eight points across these six state polls, 47% to 39%, with 14% undecided. Trump’s base of support lies with the 50-64 year old general election voters, who support him over Biden by a 13-point margin, 52% to 39%, while likely voters over 65 are evenly split between the two candidates: 46% to 46%.”

The Emerson polls released Thursday are similar to last week’s New York Times poll, which also showed Trump leading his Oval Office successor by seven points in Georgia.

That poll, conducted in conjunction with the Siena College Research Institute, also shows Trump leading Biden in Nevada by 11 points; Arizona by five points; Pennsylvania by four points and Michigan by three points. The only battleground state in which Trump is losing is Wisconsin by three points, but only if another Democrat - not Biden - runs.

