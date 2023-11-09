3-Degree Guarantee
Bruce Willis’ daughter gives update on her dad’s health

Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit...
Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit celebrating 'The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion' in 2009.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini | File image)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - On Wednesday, Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis gave an update on her dad’s health.

“He is the same, which I think in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for,” Tallulah Willis said on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The “Die Hard” actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

According to the Mayo Clinic, FTD is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.” Those regions on the cortex are generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Last month, Bruce Willis’ friend Glenn Gordon Caron told The New York Post Bruce Willis is nonverbal.

“All those language skills are no longer available to him and yet he’s still Bruce,” Caron said.

