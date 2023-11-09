3-Degree Guarantee
Firefighters respond to apartment fire in DeKalb County

DeKalb Fire said the building has been evacuated while crews work to extinguish the fire.
DeKalb Fire said the building has been evacuated while crews work to extinguish the fire.(monkey Business images)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire was reported at an apartment complex in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.

DeKalb Fire crews responded to the scene at 58 Maypop Lane, where smoke was seen upon arrival.

The fire appears to be contained to one unit, according to DeKalb Fire.

The building has been evacuated as crews are battling the fire. There is no information on what caused the fire.

The number of residents potentially displaced is currently unknown, and no injuries have been reported.

