FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds, upper 70s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect more clouds in metro Atlanta this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 78°

Normal high - 66°

Chance of rain - 0%

Warm, more clouds today

We’ll continue to see above-average temperatures in metro Atlanta today with highs in the upper 70s. As moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front, expect more clouds this afternoon, but it will stay dry.

Forecast highs for Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Showers return Friday

Showers will increase in north Georgia on Friday, especially the second half of the day with cooler highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT for rain this weekend

We’re expecting scattered rain in north Georgia both Saturday and Sunday with cooler highs in the 50s. No severe weather is expected, but both days are First Alerts due to the potential for rain impacting your weekend plans.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.