3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds, upper 70s today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect more clouds in metro Atlanta this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 78°

Normal high - 66°

Chance of rain - 0%

Warm, more clouds today

We’ll continue to see above-average temperatures in metro Atlanta today with highs in the upper 70s. As moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front, expect more clouds this afternoon, but it will stay dry.

Forecast highs for Thursday
Forecast highs for Thursday(Atlanta News First)

Showers return Friday

Showers will increase in north Georgia on Friday, especially the second half of the day with cooler highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT for rain this weekend

We’re expecting scattered rain in north Georgia both Saturday and Sunday with cooler highs in the 50s. No severe weather is expected, but both days are First Alerts due to the potential for rain impacting your weekend plans.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.
Decatur woman found guilty of shooting and killing neighbor
O'Charley's closure
O’Charley’s closure impacts family living in hotel
In Plane Sight, Part 2
In Plane Sight: Police can take your money without an arrest

Latest News

More clouds, upper 70s today
More clouds, upper 70s today
First Alert - Fred Campagna
First Alert: Much colder and wet this weekend
First Alert - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Much colder and wet this weekend
Rain chances return Friday
First Alert | Unseasonably warm temperatures stick around another day