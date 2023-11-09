Free Thanksgiving food giveaway helps Gwinnett County families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One day, thousands of cars, hundreds of volunteers, and pounds of food.

On Thursday, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosted its third annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.

“It is a blessing to be a blessing to somebody else and to help all of the families of Gwinnett County during the holidays,” said Officer C.J. Releford.

There are over two dozen companies who have come together to make this event happen.

“We have over 1,250 turkeys going to families in need,” said Douglas Beaty with Sysco Atlanta.

Atlanta News First spoke to some families who said they’re struggling financially this year and this event takes some of the pressure off.

“I have my mother who I take care of, my granddaughter, and it is just me. The community comes together and gives to us and we just appreciate it. I am a veteran, so it is even more meaningful for me,” said a Gwinnett County resident waiting to pick up her food.

Each car was stocked with ham or turkey, vegetables, and water — all meant to give families a holiday to remember, without having to worry about finances.

“You can feel it in your heart. You don’t know what everyone is going through. You can just help them have a better time and hopefully a good time during the holidays,” said Alykhan Lalani with Dematic.

