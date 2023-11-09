Gas line break causes road closures in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A gas line break is causing some traffic issues in northern Fulton County.

According to the city of Sandy Springs, Northside Drive at Riverview Road and Old Powers Road remains closed Thursday morning due to the break.

A detour is currently in place in the area. The city advises drivers to use Mt. Vernon Highway, Dupree Drive, and Powers Ferry Road to get around it.

Due to earlier gas line break, Northside Drive at Riverview Road and Old Powers Road remains closed. Detour is currently in place. Information will be updated as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fO6WGjhWup — Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) November 9, 2023

