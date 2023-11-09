3-Degree Guarantee
Gas line break causes road closures in Sandy Springs

A gas line break is causing some traffic issues Thursday morning in Sandy Springs.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A gas line break is causing some traffic issues in northern Fulton County.

According to the city of Sandy Springs, Northside Drive at Riverview Road and Old Powers Road remains closed Thursday morning due to the break.

A detour is currently in place in the area. The city advises drivers to use Mt. Vernon Highway, Dupree Drive, and Powers Ferry Road to get around it.

A gas line break is causing some traffic issues Thursday morning in Sandy Springs.
