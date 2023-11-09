3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia RSV rates on the rise, CDC warns

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every year up to 120,000 elder adults are hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus, and up to 10,000 die from RSV-associated illness.

RSV is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs. Most people report cold or flu-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for high-risk adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracks RSV data and Georgia currently has one of the highest infection rates in the nation.

The Center’s Principal Deputy Director Dr. Nirav Shah spoke to seniors at Big Bethel Village. He said looking around the room, he saw faces that reminded him of his mom.

“The one thing I asked my mom to do was to get all three of these shots: the flu shot, the COVID shot, and the RSV shot,” said Dr. Shah.

He encourages anyone eligible and planning to be around older family members this Thanksgiving to get vaccinated this week so each person will have time to build up immunity.

“Getting the vaccine now is perfectly timed. You want to get that protection now before it’s too late,” said Dr. Shah.

Annetta Hankins said she’s excited to see her family for Thanksgiving.

“We get so focused on family and food, we forget about our health. I want the shot. Anything that I can do to protect myself for things that may come or not come,” said Hankins.

For more information about vaccines and where you can get one, click here.

