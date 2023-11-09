Gwinnett County police asking public for help finding missing Buford-area woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking the public to help them find a missing Buford-area woman.

Police said the family of 30-year-old Atiana Ally Francis called them Tuesday to report her missing, saying she walked away from her home the evening of Oct. 9.

Police said Francis is known to visit the Gravel Springs Road and Cross Road areas in Buford.

She’s described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair, though she’s known to wear a long reddish wig with braids.

Police said she has a nose ring in her left nostril and was last seen wearing black pants, a long-sleeved black shirt and black Crocs.

Police ask anyone who sees Francis to call 911.

