Gwinnett County police seeking public’s help looking for missing man

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Gwinnett County Police say Delvan Quanize Stewart, 36, was last seen near Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Oakbrook Parkway Sept. 21. His family reported him missing Thursday.

Stewart’s cousin told police Stewart was arrested in July and that the pair usually communicate when he gets out of jail. However, Stewart did not call his cousin when he got out Sept. 11.

Stewart’s cousin also told police he has schizophrenia and depression.

Stewart is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to police. Police said he “likes to hang out in Norcross and sometimes stays at hotels in the area.”

Anyone who has contact with Stewart is asked to call 911.

