Jack Box gets spot in People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue

Restaurant mascot Jack Box got a spot in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Jack in the Box is thinking outside the box.

The fast food chain says its mascot and CEO, Jack Box, is included in People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

This would make him the first restaurant mascot to join the ranks.

The restaurant said Jack Box is the winner of the inaugural category “Sexiest Jack.”

His placement comes after a change.org petition to have him named the sexiest man alive got thousands of signatures.

Jack in the Box says that, even though Jack Box was snubbed for the cover, he’s thrilled to own the “Sexiest Jack Alive” title.

You’re going to have to take Jack in the Box’s word for it though, as there’s no confirmation from People.

