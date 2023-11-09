3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Kaiser Permanente workers ratify contract after strike over wages and staffing levels

File - Kaiser Permanente workers picket during a three-day health care strike on Oct. 4, 2023,...
File - Kaiser Permanente workers picket during a three-day health care strike on Oct. 4, 2023, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of health care workers have ratified a new four-year contract with industry giant Kaiser Permanente following a strike over wages and staffing levels, the parties announced Thursday.

Of the 85,000 members in the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, 98.5% voted in recent weeks to ratify the contract, the coalition said in a press release. It runs retroactively from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2027.

The deal includes setting minimum hourly wages at $25 in California, where most of Kaiser’s facilities are located, and $23 in other states. Workers will also see a 21% wage increase over four years.

The agreement also includes protective terms around subcontracting and outsourcing, as well as initiatives to invest in the current workforce and address the staffing crisis. The workers’ last contract was negotiated in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day strike last month involved 75,000 workers in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Some 180 workers from facilities in Virginia and Washington, D.C., also picketed for one day. The strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides and ultrasound sonographers, as well as technicians in the radiology, X-ray, surgical, pharmacy and emergency departments.

Oakland, California-based Kaiser has hospitals and clinics that serve nearly 13 million Americans, and union members said understaffing is boosting the hospital system’s profits but hurting patients.

Both sides said they prioritized patient health care during their talks. Steve Shields, Kaiser’s senior vice president of labor relations, said previously that the deal will not affect consumer rates.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.
Decatur woman found guilty of shooting and killing neighbor
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
O'Charley's closure
O’Charley’s closure impacts family living in hotel

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to end civil fraud trial, seeking verdict in ex-president’s favor
FILE - Instructional materials are posted on a wall of a kindergarten class in Maryland on...
U.S. childhood vaccination exemptions reach their highest level ever
Authorities are trying to determine who sent letters filled with fentanyl or other substances...
Suspicious letter possibly containing fentanyl sent to election office in Fulton County, officials say
President Joe Biden is delivering remarks in Rockford, Illinois, on Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Biden discusses recent union wins
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden celebrates a labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant as he promotes a worker-centered economy