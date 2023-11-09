Man accused of assaulting clerk and robbing store on the run, APD says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a store in the West Lake neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said officers responded to a robbery call at the store at 1590 Joseph E Boone Blvd. on Sunday.

A clerk told officers a man had entered the store and told him to step outside the counter. When the clerk did, he said the man assaulted him, knocking him unconscious, according to police.

Police said the man then stole “a large sum of cash from the register” and left.

