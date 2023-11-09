3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man accused of assaulting clerk and robbing store on the run, APD says

Atlanta police are searching for a man shown in this surveillance video accused of robbing a business on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard on Nov. 5.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a store in the West Lake neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said officers responded to a robbery call at the store at 1590 Joseph E Boone Blvd. on Sunday.

A clerk told officers a man had entered the store and told him to step outside the counter. When the clerk did, he said the man assaulted him, knocking him unconscious, according to police.

Police said the man then stole “a large sum of cash from the register” and left.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.
Decatur woman found guilty of shooting and killing neighbor
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
O'Charley's closure
O’Charley’s closure impacts family living in hotel

Latest News

InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the...
The Sixth is a finalist for the 2024 duPont-Columbia Awards
Isla rolled in a Radio Flyer with her pig Chip during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on...
Pet pig becomes DeKalb County neighborhood hit
Musician Young Thug performs at the 2021 Governors Ball music festival at Citi Field on Sunday,...
Judge rules rap lyrics are admissible in Young Thug’s trial
Police said Ray Majin-Donnell Harris has been found.
Missing Duluth man found, Gwinnett County police say