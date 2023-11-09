Man arrested after hours-long manhunt in Habersham County
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CORNELIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a manhunt Thursday morning.
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says the nearly four-hour search led to the arrest of a man accused of driving a vehicle that was reported stolen in DeKalb County. Deputies say he was taken into custody without incident in the woods between the Hampton Inn and McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home in Cornelia shortly after 8 a.m.
The suspect has been taken to the Habersham County Detention Center, where officials say he continues to refuse to give his name.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.