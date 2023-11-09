New device may help decrease cancer risk amongst Cobb firefighters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cancer is a leading cause of death amongst firefighters nationwide, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

But a new piece of equipment being used by the Cobb County Fire Department may help their firefighters avoid dangerous, cancer-causing chemicals. It’s called a Storm Stick.

Dozens of Cobb Fire Department recruits trained Thursday for their future jobs as first responders. They broke down doors, climbed ladders, and performed simulated rescues in a smoke-filled building.

When training was over, it was time to decontaminate.

“It is a standalone device that allows us to decontaminate our firefighters when they come out of any form of structure fire or anything like,” Captain Ben Holley said about the Storm Stick. “Any carcinogens, soot, grime, dirt, sheetrock, dust, insulation, you name it, it takes it all off of their gear which for us is important because it reduces the exposure that our people have to the carcinogens.”

Over the last two decades, cancer rates among firefighters have increased nationwide.

According to the International Association of Firefighters, cancer caused 66% of firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002 to 2019 in both the U.S. and Canada. The IAFF also says 348 firefighters died from occupational cancer between 2019 and 2020.

Those are statistics that Cobb County Public Safety Foundation President Lance LoRusso is hoping to decrease. The foundation recently donated a Storm Stick to the fire department.

“We’re trying to fight that so that their careers spent protecting us doesn’t cost them to shorten their lives,” LoRusso said. “That thick black smoke is all deadly and it all contains carcinogens and other chemicals that they’re trying to wash off themselves with the storm stick.”

The Cobb County Public Safety Foundation is raising money to purchase at least five more Storm Sticks for the fire department. They cost $2,500 dollars each.

If you’d like to donate to the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation, click HERE.

