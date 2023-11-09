Bomb threat cleared at Conyers synagogue, police say

3-Degree Guarantee
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bomb threat at The Way of Yah Synagogue in Conyers has been cleared, police said.

According to the Conyers Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 7:24 p.m.

Rockdale Sheriff’s deputies are currently assisting with traffic control.

Conyers Police Department officers along with explosive detection canines, are thoroughly scanning the area for potential explosives.

