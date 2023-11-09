Proposal would allow Atlanta’s bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanks to an Atlanta City Council proposal, bars in Atlanta may soon be able to serve alcohol longer than usual.

Right now, venues can sell alcohol until 2:30 a.m. on weekdays. But the amended ordinance, which comes from Councilmember Keisha Seane Waites, would extend sales until 4 a.m.

The proposal argues that Atlanta nightlife businesses were among the first to be affected during the COVID-19 lockdown and have still not financially recovered. Extending alcohol sales hours would reportedly boost bars and increase local and state tax revenue.

Read the full proposal:

In response to worries about crime, the proposal also suggests raising alcohol license fees and using the extra money to hire more Atlanta police officers and install extra cameras throughout the city.

The issue is on Monday’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee agenda.

