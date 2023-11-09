3-Degree Guarantee
Restaurant Report Card: La Salsa fails with 43; The Corner Grille earns 100

A Mexican restaurant on Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County is in some hot water.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mexican restaurant on Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County is in some hot water. La Salsa in Austell scored only 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The report says there were heavily soiled walls and floors in the kitchen area, an employee used a dirty cloth to scratch their eye, wipe their face and then prepared food without washing their hands and there were roaches crawling on the walls, dishwasher, and freezer.

Atlanta News First questioned management about the pest problem and asked if the roaches were getting into food.

“It’s possible, but I’m not sure about that,” La Salsa Manager Donna Villanueva said.

The manager did admit that customers have complained about them in the dining room crawling on tabletops.

“We got pest control to come out and fix it,” Villanueva said.

It’s not the only problem they have to fix. We noticed that management posted the wrong health inspection score on the wall.

The Sleepy Potato on Southlake Parkway in Morrow woke up this week and improved on a reinspection scoring 85 points and a “B.”

The Corner Grille on Marietta Boulevard on the upper westside of Atlanta earned a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. It’s traditional American fare with Cajun influences. When you step inside it’s a very modern, relaxed atmosphere serving chicken, seafood, steak and so much more. And everything is cooked to order, and they create their own sauces and dressings from scratch.

They have gumbo, salmon with crawfish and mushroom sauce over rice, shrimp po’boy, a half-pound cheeseburger, Cajun seafood pasta, and beignets. I’m going with the pasta. Boy that’s good!

