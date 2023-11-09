Salvation Army lights up metro Atlanta red in annual kettle drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As you hear the bells ringing and see that all-too-familiar red kettle, you know it’s once again time for the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle drive.

The holiday season is the busiest time of year for the Salvation Army, with the organization hard at work fundraising to support the community. Every dollar raised goes towards providing their variety of programs and services to help the thousands of families struggling.

The Salvation Army Metro Atlanta Area Command is kicking off this special time of year with help from Google and the Concourse Corporate Center, with the iconic King & Queen Buildings set to light up red on Nov. 9 and 10.

“From its humble beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognized charitable campaigns anywhere,” said Major Thomas McWilliams, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta. “Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised will help The Salvation Army provide food, shelter and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life.”

Red Kettles will be found outside local businesses throughout metro Atlanta, Monday through Saturday, from mid-November all the way through Christmas Eve, allowing plenty of opportunities to donate.

“With fewer and fewer people carrying cash, we’re also offering several cashless ways to donate,” said Major McWilliams. “Donors can give on their smartphone, using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo right there at the red kettle. They can also click here and make a gift through our Virtual Red Kettle, or they can even set up their own fundraiser if they wish! "

You can learn more about the campaign by visiting here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.