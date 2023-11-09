3-Degree Guarantee
Shooting reported in Lithonia, police say

A shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Lithonia Thursday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, it happened at 2457 Bear Mountain Street.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone was struck.

Atlanta News First crews are headed to the scene. Check back with us as we learn more about this developing story.

